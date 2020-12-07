RashmikaMandanna rejects, but Raashi Khanna accepts it

Kannada girl RashmikaMandanna, widely regarded as one of the most popular young stars in the Telugu film industry. Recently there was strong buzz in the film industry that Pooja Hedge and RashmikaMandanna have been roped in Dulquer Salmaan starrer upcoming multilingual drama which will be helmed by HanuRaghavapudi. Now it is being heard that RashmikaMandanna has walked out from this project of Dulquer Salmann and the makers are in the talk with Raashi Khanna.

The sources says that RashmikaMandanna walked out of the project as she could not allocate her dates so the director HanuRaghavapudi met Raashi Khanna, narrated the script. SrinivasaKalyanam and Venky Mama fame actress Raashi Khanna who was very impressed with the narration and her character in the film, gave her nod.

However, the makers are yet to make any official announcement regarding the casting of the directorial venture of HanuRaghavapudi.

The upcoming film of Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Hegde and Raashi Khanna starrer is set in 1960s, which is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema whereas the music will be scored by Vishal Chandrasekhar. Dulquer Salmanna will be seen in the role of an Indian army man, ‘Lieutenant Ram’.