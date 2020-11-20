Rashmika Mandanna: The National Crush of India

Google is showing Kananda beauty Rashmika Mandanna as the National Crush of India. If you search ‘National Crush of India 2020’ on Google, it will display the name of Rashmika Mandanna. She has surpassed the established stars like Anushka Shetty, Samantha Akkineni, Pooja Hegde and others, as she has become the National Crush of India.

Rashmika made her debut in Tollywood with the movie Chalo in which she shared the screen space with Naga Shaurya. The bubbly actress gathered huge appreciation and accolades from the movie lovers and now her name has cropped up for being the National Crush of India.

After the stupendous success of Nithiin starrer romantic and comedy movie Bheeshma, she is on the ninth cloud and currently working with Stylish Star Allu Arjun in upcoming film Pushpa, which is being directed by Sukumar and is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Rashmika Mandanna is known for acting in Bheeshma, Geetha Govindam, Sarileru Neekevvaru, and Chalo. The actress hailed from Karnataka and entertained many young hearts in Telugu states too alongside the Kannada audiences. Rashmika Mandanna is the most adorable excellence by a huge number of fans. More than that, Bheeshma girl is actively supporting fans on various events, when her fans land in controversies connected with her.