Rashmika Mandanna celebrates three years in industry

Now Rasmika Mandanna has become the most bustling actors of Indian cinema. The reason for that was the Kirik Party cinema which was released three years ago. Rashmika, who was an ordinary girl till then, gained fame from the film as ‘Crush of Karnataka’ late at night. It’s been three years now. She has put some ideas into this special occasion.

Three years for now, fans have been celebrating more than they have ever dreamt of in their beloved North Rashmika Mandanna in cinema. Greeting her favorite actress with the hashtag #3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema. Rashmika in turn wrote a letter and shared it on the social networking site. ‘I can’t believe that three years have passed. Time has passed fast enough for me to notice. I’ve tried to retweet all of you wishful thinking. Can’t post but read everything. Thank you for what I have now, ‘he wrote.

Rashmika did ‘Kirk Party’ three years ago. Now a three-year celebration for the success of that film. Rashmika thanked everyone at the event, but did not mention a single “Kirik Party” or a starrer, Rakshit Shetty. Whatever the regrets with Rakshit Shetty, it is her personal reasons, but the perception is that the actor should have talked about her first film which brought her fame, name.

Rashmika has created a fan base not only in Kannada but also in tongues. So much so that fans still have to wait until three and a half months after their birthday. Fans are already preparing to celebrate the day with hashtag # 100DaysToGoForRashmikaBday. Rashmika has found this love. She said that this is the right outcome for many days of work and assured the fans that they will work harder.