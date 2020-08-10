Rashi Khanna, Nidhhi Agerwal likely to come together

It is known news that Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has collaborated with Ramesh Varma for an upcoming untitled project. It is being said that Ravi Teja is playing a dual role in the movie, which is produced by Koneru Satyanarayana. The upcoming untitled film will have two actresses. Now the reports are coming that Raashi Khann and Nidhhi Agerwal will be seen sharing the screen space with Ravi Teja in Ramesh Varma’ directorial venture.

In past Raashi Khanna and Ravi Teja have worked together for romantic, comedy and action drama Bengal Tiger, which was average at the box office. Now once again the duo are going to collaborate for a film.

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has done more than one role in films like Vikramarkudu, Kick 2, Veera, Daruvu, and Amar Akbar Anthony, and it has worked in favor of the actor. The Veera director seems to be banking on the same sentiment yet again. However, the director Ramesh Varma and the production house are tight lipped about such speculations. Touted to be a political drama, it will be the second time association between Ravi Teja and Ramesh after Veera.

As per the latest news, both the actresses- Raashi Khanna and Nidhhi Agerwal in the film agreed to come on to the board for Ravi Teja starrer. The makers are considering the title Khiladi for this flick.