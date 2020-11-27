RapistPoojary trends as Twitterati fumes over 10 y/o girl’s rape in B’luru

The #RapistPoojary has been trending on Twitter in India, ever since news broke that a 68-year-old priest was arrested for the alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, The Hindu reported that the Devanahalli police arrested the priest, identified as Venkataramanappa from Chikkaballapura, for allegedly sexually assaulting the minor girl on Tuesday evening. The incident reportedly took place in the priest’s daughter’s home, where he had temporarily moved, that is located within the temple premises. Venkataramanappa, it is said, was looking after the temple in the absence of his son-in-law, who is also a priest.

It is reported that doctors at a local government hospital, examined the girl and confirmed that she was raped.

Venkataramanappa reportedly saw the girl playing outside the temple on Tuesday evening and allegedly lured her with the promise of sweets. He is then said to have taken her to his daughter’s house and raped her, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) C K Baba.

Later, that evening, when the girl did not return home, her mother went out looking for her and was told by a flower vendor in front of the temple that she had gone into the priest’s house, the DCP added.

The girl was found crying outside the priest’s house by her mother and a few neighbours, who immediately alerted the police after she revealed what had happened to her.

Venkataramanappa was then arrested based on CCTV camera footage from the temple premises, the girl’s medical report, and the flower vendor’s statement. He has been booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and under section 376 of the IPC.

Netizens have been fuming over the incident, comparing the girl’s rape to the horrific rape and murder of the 8-year-old girl in Kathua a few years ago. They have also been terming the girl “Bangalore Asifa”.

Some have also called out political leaders, specifically those belonging to the BJP, for keeping quiet over the incident.

“I don’t see any BJP leader, supporter participating in this trend #RapistPoojary. Why?” asked one user.

Others have been calling out Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje to speak about the incident.

“#RapistPoojary coz we Indians are still busy boycotting Netflix and Tanishq,” wrote one another.

One user called for the state government to take cognizance of the incident and prevent Karnataka from becoming “Another UP”, referring to the number of rapes that have been reported from Uttar Pradesh.

“When will India be a rape free country?? Sick and tired of all these!! Shouted much slogans now it’s time these morans to be punished publicly,” wrote one user.

Meanwhile, others have been trying to call out “selective outrage” pointing out that maulvis and Christian priests have also been arrested for rape, seemingly forgetting that sexual assault is not religion, caste, or class-specific, essentially giving yet another social issue a communal colour.