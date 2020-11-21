STATESTOP NEWS

Rape of minor girl – accused held

Moodbidri

Personnel of the women’s police station at Mangaluru, who have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), have arrested Sathish Anchan, an auto rickshaw driver from Kallamundkoor. He has been accsed of raping a minor girl.

Sathish Anchan is also well-known in his village as a skilled drummer. He had earned the friendship of a minor girl from his village and used to behave freely with her. In July this year, reportedly, he forcibly made her to get seated in his auto rickshaw at Kallamundkoor and took her to a stone quarry where he is said to have raped her.

It is said that Sathish told the girl that he was in possession of her nude photos. He also threatened her with murder of her and her family members if she revealed the rape to others. Because of a complaint made by the members of the lady’s family, the police arrested him and produced him in the court. He was remanded to judicial custody.

