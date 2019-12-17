Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy is out of Oscar race

It is a sad news for all the movie buffs and cinema lovers as Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy, which was India’s entry for the Oscars is out of the race. The musical drama has failed to enter the next round of voting for the 92nd Academy Awards. The films, which entered the top 10 movies are South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s much-touted class satire “Parasite”, “Pain and Glory” from Spain, “The Painted Bird” from Czech Republic, Estonia’s “Truth and Justice”, “Les Miserables” from France, “Those Who Remained” from Hungary, North Macedonia’s “Honeyland”, “Corpus Christi” from Poland, “Beanpole” from Russia and “Atlantica” from Senegal.

The last Indian film, which entered in top 5 of Oscars was 2001’s Lagaan. Before that Salaam Bombay and Mother India had made it to the top 5. Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on January 13, 2020. The 92nd Oscars will be held on February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. Earlier The Tashkent Files director Vivek Agnihotri had said that his film would have been a choice for the Oscars instead of Gully Boy. “The Tashkent Files should have been India’s Oscar entry and not Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.”It truly deserves to be one of the top runners but due to politics, it couldn’t make it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83, which is based on the heroic 1983 world cup win of Indian cricket team. While Ranveer essays the character of legendary cricketer and former captain Kapil Dev, Deepika portrays the role of his wife Romi Dev. It also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson, and Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma. It is set to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.