RangiTaranga actress Radhika Narayan takes a break from social media

Sandalwood actress Radhika Narayan of RangiTaranga and Mundina Nildana fame is a fan favourite for social media pages, where she keeps sharing new photographs and glimpses into her life. The actress, though, today, caught her followers by surprise as she took to her account to share an announcement that she will be taking a break from social media pages as part of a digital detox by posting a long message for all her followers. A lot of actors and celebrities seem to have been taking a break from social media especially this year. Radhika shared that her break is for her to reflect, recaliberate and get her priorities straight before she emerges on social media once again.

It’s not about work, it’s definitely not about marriage. I’ll be finally taking some time off from social media. I call it Digital Detox after digital diarrhoea. Well, getting priorities straight, reflection and recaliberation have always been important for me and in the coming few days and weeks I’ll be doing exactly that. Pushing the reset button!

To all those that showered so much love and affection towards me here, I want to let you know that you’re always appreciated and valued! Every single one of you! 😍 You’ll probably see my ‘Stories’ few and far between as there are some work commitments I have already agreed to.

I have access to my email only for any work-related queries: actorradhika@gmail.com

Until then #StaySafe ❤ Hogbarthini!!