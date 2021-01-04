Rangayana Raghu joins the cast of James

The list of actors joining the cast of Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer James continues to grow. News now comes in that senior actor Rangayana Raghu has joined the cast of the film and has begun shooting as well. Rangayana and Puneeth have worked in several films previously and have always been a treat to watch on the big screen. It is believed that the senior actor has a unique role in the film.

Meanwhile actress Priya Anand will play the female lead and will reunite with her Raajakumara co-star. The film already has Srikanth, Adithya Menon and Anu Prabhakar as part of the extended cast. Bollywood baddie Mukesh Rishi too will be seen in the film.

James, which is being helmed by Chethan, is said to be an out and out commercial drama that will showcase Puneeth in a stylish avatar. Chethan has been working on this script for the past couple of years and the team is leaving no stone unturned to ensure this will be an entertainer that will appease all fans of the Power Star. Makers of the film had taken a short break during New Year’s and the shooting is expected to resume from January 6.