Randeep Hooda fine with ‘subject clashes’ in Bollywood

Bollywood has always seen clashes between release dates of two films. However, last year the film industry saw two filmmakers battling to release films based on same subjects. One was Ayushmamn Khurrana starrer Bala and the other being Sunny Singh starrer Ujda Chaman. Both the movies were based on the similar subjects of premature balding. A situation like this was faced by Randeep Hooda too. The actor was working on Battle of Saragarhi. While his film got stuck, Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari released, which too was based on the same subject. Talking about the subject clashes in Bollywood, Randeep says, “I don’t have any problems with two films being made on same subjects. Just that there should be some spacing in between them. It all needs to be well communicated between the filmmakers. Personally, I wouldn’t invest time and energy into making a film on the same subject that another filmmaker is already producing at the same point of time.” Last seen in Love Ask Kal 2, Randeep is now busy working on Salman Khan starrer Radhe. The actor is said to be pitted opposite Salman, as an antagonist in the movie.