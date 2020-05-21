Rana-Miheeka not engaged, it is roka, clarifies Rana’s father

After Rana shared his pics with Miheeka from their family get together, which took place on Wednesday, and before that too, there have been a lot of rumours that Rana has got engaged. But the truth is that it is just a get together, and more of a Roka ceremony.

Actor Nani has asked Rana whether he is engaged and to his doubt, Rana clarified that it is a Roka ceremony. To give clarity to the rest, Rana shared the screenshot of their conversation on Insta story.

Wondering what Roka is, let us tell you that Roka is a north Indian ritual confirms the wedding. Typically both families exchange gifts and bless the happy couple before they embark on their future together, and then head to engagement.

In this ceremony, the families follow the basic traditions and ritual, which are part of it. Because the Bajaj’s are basically a family from the north, this event has happened and our Daggubati’s, who are pucca south Indians and Hyderabadis at heart.

On the work front, Rana is awaiting the release of his multi-lingual film Aranya, and Virata Parvam which is a Sai Pallavi starrer and Venu Udugula director.