Rana Daggubati shares Haldi ceremony pics, to tie knot tomorrow

Telugu actor Rana Daggubati, who is all set to marry Miheeka Bajaj in Hyderabad on August 8, shared a photo of the haldi ceremony and the couple have been flooded with advance wedding wishes.

Two days before, the couple had their haldi ceremony in Hyderabad. After the event, Rana Daggubati took his Twitter account on Thursday night to share a picture of haldi ceremony and captioned it with, “And life moves fwd in smiles 🙂 Thank you.” In the photo, the Baahubali actor is seen sporting a traditional white outfit, while Miheeka looks radiant in a yellow and green lehenga.

Rana Daggubati has starred in several Telugu, Hindi and Tamil movies. His performance as Ballaladeva in Baahubali film series has not just made him internationally-acclaimed actor, but has also amassed a huge fan-following around the globe. Many of his fans were thrilled to see the picture of their haldi ceremony and in reply, they showered advance wedding wishes upon the yet-to-be wed couple.

The wedding of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj would be a private affair with a limited number of guests attending it. “There will not be more than 30 people present at the wedding. We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven’t invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry,” Suresh Babu said.