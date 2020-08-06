‘Ramyo’ coming up with fresh music compositions

Looks like Pavan Wadeyar is utilising the current time to the fullest. The filmmaker recently shared a video where he’s seen working on new music for his upcoming film Raymo. The filmmaker shared a video on his social media, where singer Sanjith Hegde can be seen singing and music composer Arjun Janya is working on the tunes. Pavan captioned the video as, “After lockdown felt the songs of #Raymo needs to be polished. So composing all new. @arjun_janya_musician sir is just killing it. @sanchit_hegade amazing singing (sic.).”

Makers of the film decided to scrap the entire music album and composed new tracks for the film recently. According to an English daily, Pavan says that the lockdown helped him understand the mindset of his audience and hence the change in the music. “This is an observation made by a music label too. It’s not that the earlier songs composed by Arjun Janya were bad, but in order to tune into the audience preference, we decided to shape the music on a different level, with a whole new thought process, and going in for fresh compositions,” he says. Pavan goes onto add,” If not for the pandemic situation, Raymo would have been released by now. As we wait to see a revival of the entertainment industry, this time is also giving us scope for improvisation, which we thought we should make use of.”

Raymo features Ashika Rangnath and Ishan in lead roles and also has Sarathkumar and Madhoo in prominent roles.