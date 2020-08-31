Ramya likely to star in Darshan’s next

Actress Ramya is likely to return to Sandalwood through a Challenging Star Darshan movie, after having tried her luck in politics.

If sources are to be believed, she will make a comeback through a movie, which will be produced by Rockline Venkatesh or Munirathna. Both the producers have Darshan’s dates.

According to the sources, Rajaveera Madakari Nayaka, which will be produced by Rockline Venkatesh and directed by Rajendra Singh Babu is expected to be Ramya’s comeback movie.

However, no official statement has been made in this regard.

Ramya was last seen in ‘Neer Dose’ opposite Jaggesh, but she had walked out in the middle citing her busy political schedule. Later, Haripriya replaced her.