Ramya Krishna wants to take a break

Ramya Krishna is popular for her portrayal of Sivagami Devi in SS Rajamouli’ directorial ventures- Baahubali series, had done a handful of Bollywood films in the nineties, but it has been long since the movie lovers saw her in a Hindi film. Her popular big-budget Hindi movies are Khal Nayak, Criminal, Shapath, and Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan. Recently Ramya Krishna attended an interview and talked about her personal life and upcoming projects.

Baahubali actress Ramya Krishna said, “I didn’t take a break from the Hindi film industry. My movies didn’t do well at the box office and I stopped to take any interest in the offers. Meanwhile, I was doing very well for myself in South Indian movies.”

Ramya Krishna was talking about her work in a Hindi-Tamil film starring Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan aka Big B but the project didn’t take off. Ramya added, “I think the filmmakers of this film have some issues, which I am not aware of. I haven’t started shooting for it yet.”

Ramya Krishna has acted in more than 100 movies in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Still, she confesses to not knowing everything about her craft. On the work front, she will be seen playing the crucial role in the upcoming film Fighter in which Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey are playing the lead roles.