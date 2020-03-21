INDIATOP NEWS

Rameswaram Ramanatha swami Temple to remain closed till March 31

IBC News Bureau March 21, 2020
0 27 Less than a minute

Rameshwaram

As the nation takes preventive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19Rameswaram Ramanathaswami Temple announced that it would close its premises for tourists and pilgrims till March 31.
Earlier, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) had decided to close the Balaji temple for the devotees as a precautionary measure against the deadly virus.
It is noted that apart from washing hands intermittently with soap or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, social distancing has proven to be an effective measure to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Owing to this, authorities have decided to shut doors of various prominent public spaces to avoid transmission of the virus.
The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 258 including 39 foreigners, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus now stands at 271 in the country

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

March 21, 2020
28

Instagram can make it easier to exercise, study suggests

March 21, 2020
25

Apartment residents braces to support “Janata Curfew”, to cheer and clap braveheroes

March 21, 2020
21

Covid-19: SC lawyers request to CJI to declare holidays for 2-4 weeks

March 21, 2020
27

Press conferences in Delhi to be conducted digitally: Kejriwal

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker