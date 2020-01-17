ENTERTAINMENT

Ramesh Aravind starrer “Shivaji” to release on February 21

IBC News Bureau January 17, 2020
Ramesh Aravind starrer Shivaji movie will hit the theatres on February 21. The movie will be released on the day of Shivaratri as a gift to the Shiva devotees, informed film team.

It is the 101st film of Ramesh Aravind.

In this movie, Ramesh Aravind is playing the role of a police officer with two shades. “He is playing the role of a special investigation police officer with two different looks. The movie is directed by Akash Shrivatsa,” informed film team.

“The cinema has a murder mystery plot and will be released in Telugu and Tamil languages also. Radhika Narayanan will be playing the female lead.

IBC News Bureau

