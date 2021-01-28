Rakul Preet Singh to star in Pawan Kalyan’s film

After having acted with the likes of Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Sai Tej, actor Rakul Preet Singh has been roped in to share screen space with Pawan Kalyan in his new film, PSPK 31.

A commercial entertainer, the film is being bankrolled by J Bhagavan and J Pulla Rao under Sri Balaji Cine Media. “The film is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2021.

It will be directed by a newcomer and will be shot at multiple locations including Hyderabad. The makers will chalk out the schedule once there is absolute clarity on the prospects of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming films — PSPK 27, PSPK 28, PSPK 29 and PSPK 30,” reveals a source, adding,

“Rakul has agreed to be on board as the leading lady and she will sign on the dotted line in February.” Apart from PSPK 31, Rakul will also be seen in Nithiin-starrer Check, Kamal Haasan’s Bharateeyudu 2 and an untitled rustic drama directed by Krish.