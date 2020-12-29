Rakul Preet Singh tests negative for COVID-19; thanks fans for the love and wishes

Rakul Preet Singh, who was shooting for Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘MayDay’ in Hyderabad, had tested positive for COVID-19 recently. The actress has now recovered and shared the official statement on social media.

In her statement, she also thanked her fans for pouring in good wishes and love. She also said that she can’t wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity.

The statement read, “Happy to share that I have tested negative for COVID-19. I am feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Can’t wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity. PS: let’s be responsible, wear masks and take all precautions.”

Earlier, she had shared an update on social media and informed that she tested positive for the deadly virus. Her statement read, “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon. Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you And please stay safe.”

On the work front, Rakul will be next seen in ‘MayDay’ with Ajay and Big B. She also has ‘Attack’ with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. She will be also seen pairing up with Arjun Kapoor.