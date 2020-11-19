Rakul Preet Singh roped in for RRR opposite Ajay Devgn

Rakul Preet Singh has become a busy bee both in Tollywood and Bollywood. Currently, she has Nithin starrer upcoming film ‘Check’ and she is also working in Vaishnav Tej starrer upcoming untitled film under the direction of Krish of Kanche and Gautamiputra Satakarni fame.

Now according to the latest update, Rakul Preet Singh has been roped in Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan aka Big B’ film Mayday. It is known news that Ajay Devgn is currently working with SS Rajamouli in much hyped movie RRR. The upcoming film Mayday will mark Rakul Preet Singh second outing with Ajay Devgn after De De Pyaar De.

Rakul Preet Singh will play an important role in the film. The reports are coming that that she will play the role of Ajay Devgn co-pilot in the film.

De De Pyaar De girl said, “”When I decided to be an actor, I like all other aspiring actors, I dreamt of working with Mr Amitab Bachchan someday. I am very happy that this film will help me realize my dream. I am thrilled to work with Ajay Devgn sir again, who will not only be my costar but also my director.”

On the otherside, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India and Maidaan.