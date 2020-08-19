ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Rakul now a daily wage agricultural labourer

It is known news that the Filmmaker Krish has now put Power Star Pawan Kalyan’ project on the backburner to start a new film with Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh. Tipped to be a thriller that will be shot against the backdrop of a forest, the team started its regular shooting on the occasion of Independence Day in Hyderabad amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest buzz, the upcoming untitled project will be a small film which will be wrapped up quickly. The reports are coming that Rakul Preet is playing a de-glamorous role in this as-yet-untitled project of Vaishnav Tej starrer.

Krish penned a rustic character for Rakul Preet Singh and she will be seen as a daily wage agricultural labourer in this film, in which she will share the screen space with the Mega hero Vaishnav Tej.  This is the first time De De Pyaar De fame girl is playing such kind of a role in Telugu Film Industry.

Vaishnav  Tej is Sai Dharam Tej’s younger brother and the latest entrant from megastar Chiranjeevi’ clan. Currently he is waiting for the release of Uppena whereas Rakul Preet Singh will be seen playing a crucial role in Indian 2.

