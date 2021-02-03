Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie is nearing completion

One of the most keenly awaited films in Kannada is Rakshit Shetty starrer 777 Charlie. The slice of film that talks about journey and introspection is being helmed by Rakshit’s associate Kiranraj K, who has helmed one of the films in the anthology Katha Sangama previously. The team of the film is finally heading towards the final lap of production work before they prepare for the film’s release.

The team recently returned from Kashmir where they shot for the climax schedule of the film. The team needed to capture the snowfall in the story, which was the reason they waited it out before they returned to the mountains for another schedule. They had an extensive schedule in the north of India last year, before the team took a break around Christmas and New Year.

The team now plans to head towards completing the film and readying it for release. A member of the team recently told us, “We only have a few scenes of patchwork shoot left, after which we will be ready to work on the final cut. We are hoping to get the film out for release in the second half of the year.”

777 Charlie is being released in Tamil too and it has an extensive star cast. The cast for the film includes Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait and Bobby Simha among many others. The film, which captures the story between Rakshit’s character and the dog Charlie, has evoked a lot of curiosity and interest.