Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie Climax Scenes In Kashmir

Sandalwood Producer and simple star Rakshit Shetty and his team are heading towards Kashmir to shoot the climax scenes of his upcoming movie “777 Charlie”.

The movie which has the story revolving around a journey calls for snow in the climax scenes, we hear. Hence Rakshith Shetty and his team have planned to shoot the scenes amid freezing temperatures in the scenic locales of Kashmir.

Kiran Raj, who is directing this movie has already identified locations around Kashmir and shooting will happen for about five days, it is being said. Since the movie is related to a journey, Rakshit Shetty is traveling across many states and shooting will be done in Goa, Kashmir, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and other places.

According to Rakshit, the project demands more number of days for shooting for this reason. The story in the movie deals with an emotional bonding between a man and his dog and several other aspects and hence the team has to roam around different states, says Rakshit Shetty.

Rakshit was last seen in the cop fantasy hit Avane Srimannarayana. The movie was directed by Sachin Ravi whose next is said to be with century star Shivarajkumar.