Rakshit Shetty to spend New Year shooting for 777 Charlie

Rakshit Shetty, who is currently in Kashmir for the shooting of his film 777 Charlie, will be spending New Years shooting for the climax sequence for the film. The team of 777 Charlie, which is in is last phase of shooting now has planned for a 14-day schedule in Kashmir, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, which means the actor will spend his New Years in the midst of snow-capped mountains.

According to reports, director Kiranraj is keen on shooting for the climax sequences in heavy snowfall. The film is one of the most awaited Kannada films of 2021 and features Rakshit in the lead role. The film will be made in Kannada and will be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi a well. The film also has Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait, Bobby Simha and Sangeetha Sringeri in key roles. Bobby recently shot for his portions in the film in Kokaikanal.

Meanwhile, Rakshit had earlier shared a picture enjoying the beauty of Kashmir and wrote, “Imprinting the colours, richness and divinity of Kashmir in the mind’s eye. Embracing some surreal moments as we continue shooting for #777Charlie (sic).”

Rakshit had earlier shared that the film will most likely be ready by March next year.