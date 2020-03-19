Rakshit Shetty, Hemanth M Rao to team up again for a romantic film

The director-producer and lead hero of Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu are set to create magic again. Rakshit Shetty will headline a film written and directed by Hemanth M Rao, which will be produced by Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah under his banner, Pushkar Films. The makers shared this news with CE.

“The project will take off in June and after Rakshit completes shooting for his current project, 777 Charlie, which will be done in April,” says Pushkar.

The makers have finalised on the film’s title as Sapta Sagaradaache Yello, and the film’s shooting will start in full-swing from June. The production team plans on a release date of December 27, the same date they released Avane Srimannarayana in 2019. Work begins from today, and is in the process of finalising the star cast. The team is looking out for a fresh face and planning to conduct auditions soon.

“This was a film we had clarity about, and we knew that in time we would come together again for a project,” says Hemanth, who has come up classic love story love. “Sapta Sagaradaache Yello is a line from a poem written by

Gopalakrishna Adiga, and was translated into a song sung by C Ashwath. It is a poetic love story, which will take us back to films likeHaalu Jenu, Benkiya Bale, Bandhana, Casablanca, and Mounaragam, I always wished to bring out that age-old romance in one of my directorials. It seems to be getting fulfilled now. Like each of my films I am working towards unique storytelling, with visual poetry and other elements for a commercial entertainer,” he says.

The film will have Charan scoring music and cinematography will be by Advaitha Gurumurthy.

There were reports of that Rakshit and Hemanth were initially planning to join hands for Tenali. However, this has now been pushed. “Tenali is a big-scale film, and both of us need to dedicate a lot of time on it, which is not possible at present owing to other commitments. However, the current project we have planned can be done in the given time frame,” Hemanth, whose last film was Kavaludaari made under PRK Productions. The film is now being remade in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Rakshit Shetty says, “I am very excited to work with Hemanth once again. I heard the concept and it is very interesting. I am eager to play the character he has written. We have the basic outline, and we are waiting for Hemanth to come with the full script.”