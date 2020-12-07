Rakshit Shetty heads to Kashmir for 777 Charlie shoot

As Rakshit Shetty starrer 777 Charlie team enters the last lap of shooting, the team can be seen in Kashmir to film the final schedule. The actor was seen enjoying the locales and posting a really cool picture from the location. “Imprinting the colours, richness and divinity of Kashmir in the mind’s eye. Embracing some surreal moments as we continue shooting for #777Charlie.” he posted.

According to an entertainment daily, director Kiranraj K has a plan in place and he plans to divide into two parts between Kashmir, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh. The director revealed to the daily that they plan to shoot the climax in five days, for which they require heavy snowfall, and that kind of a setting will be seen only by December-end. Seems like the long wait for the film is nearing fruition as the team is now left with the final schedule.

The film’s dialogues have been written by Abhijit Mahesh, while music and cinematography has been given by Nobin Paul and AravindKashyap. The cast also includes Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait, and Sangeetha Sringeri. Latest news was that the film will feature Bobby Simha in a pivotal role.