Rajyotsava awardee B G Mohandas passes away at 70

Udupi

Renowned Kannada activist, social worker and state Rajyotsava awardee B G Mohandas passed away on Monday. He was 70

He was admitted to Manipal Hospital for heart disease and was in the ICU. He did not respond to treatment and passed away, said sources.

Mohandas is survived by wife, son, daughter and daughter-in-law.

Ln B G Mohandas was born in 1950 in Bijoor of Kundapura Taluk, eldest of 10 children of Mr Govindappa Beskoor & Mrs Sitadevi.

He started primary education in the various towns in Shimoga district as his father was in police department. He did SSLC from Christian High School Udupi and his PUC from PPC, Udupi.

He did his graduation & post-graduation ( BPharm & MPharm) from Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal University.

He started working in Kasturba Hospital as its first chief pharmacist and completed MPharm while on Job in 1976. He then worked for VISL, Bhadravathi, before returning to Manipal in 1979 to work as assistant professor in Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

He went to Saudi Arabia in 1982 for 2 years, then to Dubai to work as chief pharmacist and country manager in NMC. He also worked as HOD of clinical pharmacy in Gulf Medical College in Ajman before returning to India in 2014.

Ln B G Mohandas was the zonal chairman Lions Club (1987-88).

He was the general secretary of Manipal Jaycess before migrating to Gulf in 1982.

He was awarded Out Standing Alumni of MCOPS, Manipal University in 2002.

He was the winner of prestigious awards like Vishwa Manava award and First Da Ra Bendre Award by Karnataka Sangha Abu Dhabi and Mayura Award by Sharjah Karnatka Sangha.

Kanthavara Karnataka Sangha published a Book named ‘Gulf Kannadiga – B G Mohandas’ written by ‘Anshumali’ in 2017.

He got married to Lns Yashoda in 1986 and the couple has two children; son Akhil an engineer and MBA working in Mashreq Bank, Dubai and Yashaswi, a Manipal University graduate working in Amazon at Bengaluru.

He joined Lions Club of Manipal in 2014 and became its president during the Lionistic year 2015 – 2016. He was a 100% president and won District Governor’s Appreciation Award. He has been felicitated by LC Gonikoppal and LC Biagama, Sri Lanka.

During 2017-2018, he served as zone chairman.

B G Mohandas, became the first Byndoorian to get State Rajyotsava award in 2019 and the 4th Gulf Kannadiga to be awarded the award.