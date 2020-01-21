Rajnath Singh to visit Mangaluru on January 27

Mangaluru

Union minister for defence Rajnath Singh, is expected to participate in the mega meet being organized in the city by the BJP to express support to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) initiatives of the central government.

Preparations are underway to hold the said convention at Goldfinch ground, Kulur, at around 3 pm that day. Finer details are yet to be worked out.

BJP is preparing to see that either union home minister, Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, or Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, take part in the programme. Sources said that Rajnath Singh’s participation is most likely.

District BJP Mangaluru and Udupi will organize Samarthana rally to raise awareness on Central Laws like Citizenship Amendment Act and National Registry of Citizens on January 27 at Goldfinch City Kulur in Mangaluru at 3 pm, said district BJP president Mattaru Ratnakar Hegde.

He said, “This is organized to remove all confusions about Acts. The new Acts are to give citizenship to true citizen of India. It will not take away anyone’s freedom. There are so many misunderstandings created by the some class of people. Some are spreading wrong information among public.

“One to two lac people are expected to attend the programme. From Udupi, 30,000 to 35,000 people from five constituencies are expected to attend the event. Local MPs, district in-charge ministers, BJP leaders, and party activists will also participate.

“District BJP has appointed five coordinators to coordinate in five constituencies. Naveen Kutyar for Byndoor, Yashpal Suvarna for Kundapur, Mattaru Ratnakar for Udupi, Kuylady Suresh Naik for Kaup and Kappettu Praveen for Karkala are the coordinators,” he said.

Hegde strongly condemned the bomb incident at Bajpe airport. “This is a pre-planned act. Some people are trying to spoil peace in the society. Some politicians are questioning morality of police,” he said.

Prabhakar Poojary, former town BJP president, Shivkumar, spokesperson, Guruprasad, Pratap Shetty, and Girish Anchan were present.

It may be recalled that the BJP had planned to hold a mega meet in support of CAA and NRC on January 19 in the presence of Amit Shah. As the home minister took part in the programme at Hubballi, the proposed programme in the city had to be postponed.