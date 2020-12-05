Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe shooting to resume on December 15

The shooting of superstar Rajinikanth starrer ‘Annaatthe’ directed by Siva was initially planned to resume only in January 2021 due to the current pandemic situation. We had earlier reported that the team might resume shooting earlier though Rajinikanth would be joining the team only in January 2021. Now, the latest is that the team is all set to resume shooting on December 15.

The superstar has already completed shooting for about 60 percent of his portions and the remaining scenes would be shot in January. It is said that combination scenes on Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh will be shot first and the postproduction work for portions shot already will be done after the schedule is complete.

The team had earlier been shooting in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City, where sets were erected for the film. While there were reports that sets were being erected in ECR, Chennai we will have to wait and see if the ‘Annaatthe’ team shooting in Chennai or heads back to Hyderabad.

Recently during his political announcement, Rajinikanth said, “I will be busy with the shoot of Annaatthe in January.” Rajnikanth also mentioned that there is about 40 per cent of the shooting remaining.

‘Anaatthe’ is produced by Sun Pictures, and it has many popular faces from the industry. The film has a huge line up of cast which includes Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Meena, Kushbhu, Prakashraj, Sathish, Soori, GoergeMaryan and many others and has music by D Imman. The movie is said to be a rural-based family entertainer.