Rajinikanth Visits Elder Brother After Political Party Announcement; Seeks His Blessings

Rajini has ‘gurukripa’, is a man of his word, says his elder brother

Ahead of launching his political party next month, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth paid a visit to his elder brother R Sathyanarayana Rao in Bengaluru, where he grew up.

“We hadn’t met for quite some time. He came last night and left this morning for Chennai after spending some good time,” 77-year-old Rao said on Monday.

Sixty-nine-year-old Rajinikanth sought the blessings of his brother, who wished him good health and long life.

Rao declined to offer comments on the political innings of his brother.

“Didn’t he say that he (Rajinikanth) will talk about that on December 31?” Rao said.

Rao recalled that Rajinikanth spent his childhood in the city, where he was born, and lived here till the age of 22 before shifting to Chennai.

“He (Rajinikanth) has ”gurukripa” (grace of the guru),” he said.

“He (Rajinikanth) is a man of his word. He definitely does what he says. He always keeps his word,” Rao added.

Rajinikanth announced on Thursday he would launch a political party in January 2021 to contest in the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth had announced on December 3, that he will be launching his party in January, and that he will be making an announcement about it on December 31. He expressed confidence that he will emerge victorious in the Tamil Nadu elections that are scheduled to take place around April-May next year.

“In the forthcoming Assembly elections, with the support of the people, it is certain that honest, monetary, transparent, non-corrupt, secular and secular spiritual politics will emerge in Tamil Nadu”, Rajinikanth’s wrote on Twitter.

His announcement, however, led to mixed reactions. BJP leader Khushboo Sundar and former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu backed him, while Congress’ Verappa Moily, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju being convinced it wouldn’t work out.

Meanwhile, on the film front, He also clarified that he could complete his film Annatthe, of which 40 per cent of the shooting was completed. He said it was his ‘duty’ to finish the film before elections.