STATESTOP NEWS

Rajesh Naik holds an emergency meet

IBC News Bureau April 20, 2020
0 76 Less than a minute

Bantwal

MLA of the taluk Rajesh Naik held an emergency meeting with the high-level officials of the taluk on Monday at the Mini Vidhana Soudha here.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, tahsildar Rashmi S R, DySP Valentine D’Souza, taluk panchayat executive officer Rajanna, taluk health officer Deepa Dr Deepa Prabhu, chief officer of town municipality Lina Britto, BUDA president Devadas Shetty and Food controller Srinivas were present.

It was decided to implement lockdown rules strictly, supply essentials to public living in seal down area through control room personnel and continuous health check in seal down area.

The police department was given instructions to take strict action against anyone violating the lockdown rules. The MLA also requested the public to extend full cooperation to the ASHA workers and personnel of the health department who will visit every house to check health and also collect information.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

April 20, 2020
101

Corona does not have religion, caste or creed to strike: Nalin on Padarayanapura attack

April 20, 2020
93

KSRTC to introduce ‘Sarige Sanjeevini’ in wake of Coronavirus

April 20, 2020
106

Gwyneth Paltrow donates her Oscars 2000 gown

April 20, 2020
104

Bass guitarist Matthew Seligman passes away due to COVID-19

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker