Rajesh Naik holds an emergency meet

Bantwal

MLA of the taluk Rajesh Naik held an emergency meeting with the high-level officials of the taluk on Monday at the Mini Vidhana Soudha here.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, tahsildar Rashmi S R, DySP Valentine D’Souza, taluk panchayat executive officer Rajanna, taluk health officer Deepa Dr Deepa Prabhu, chief officer of town municipality Lina Britto, BUDA president Devadas Shetty and Food controller Srinivas were present.

It was decided to implement lockdown rules strictly, supply essentials to public living in seal down area through control room personnel and continuous health check in seal down area.

The police department was given instructions to take strict action against anyone violating the lockdown rules. The MLA also requested the public to extend full cooperation to the ASHA workers and personnel of the health department who will visit every house to check health and also collect information.