Rajapaksa takes oath as PM of SL for fourth time

COLOMBO: Mahinda Rajapaksa was sworn in as Sri Lanka’s prime minister at a historic Buddhist temple on Sunday, allowing the powerful Rajapaksa clan to consolidate their grip on power in the island nation.

The 74-year-old Sri Lanka People’s Party (SLPP) leader, who polled over 500,000 individual preference votes — the highest ever recorded by a candidate in the country’s history of elections — took oath of office for the ninth Parliament at the sacred Rajamaha Viharaya in Kelaniya, a north Colombo suburb, according to an official statement.

The SLPP, led by Mahinda, registered a landslide victory in the general election, securing two-thirds majority in Parliament needed to amend the Constitution to further consolidate the family’s firm grip on power for the next five years.

The party won in 145 constituencies, bagging a total of 150 seats with its allies, a two-thirds majority in the 225-member Parliament.

It polled 6.8 million votes (59.9 per cent). On Saturday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, 71, congratulated his elder brother Mahinda for winning the General Election.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister @PresRajapaksa and all the candidates of the @PodujanaParty, who contested the recent General Elections and was elected to Parliament by popular vote and the National List,” the president tweeted ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday morning.

The Cabinet of Ministers will be sworn-in on Monday, followed by the swearing-in of the state and deputy ministers, a newspaper reported.

The new government has decided to restrict the size of the Cabinet to 26, though it can be increased up to 30 in terms of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

The Rajapaksa family — including SLPP founder and its National Organiser Basil Rajapaksa, who is the younger brother of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and former president Mahinda — has dominated Sri Lankan politics for two decades.

Mahinda previously served as the president for nearly a decade from 2005 to 2015.

Mahinda Rajapaksa’s son Namal Rajapaksa, 34, has also won the General Election held on August 5 from Hambantota, the family bastion.

President Gotabaya had won the November presidential election on the SLPP ticket.

