Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka shoot to resume in August

Shooting for Darshan-starrer Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka will resume in August. Confirming the development, producer Rockline Venkatesh told CE that preparations are going on currently, as he waits for the curbs to be lifted on the entertainment sector post lockdown.

“There is a change of schedule from the initial plan. Instead of the earlier plan of shooting in parts of Rajasthan and then in Bengaluru and Chitradurga, among other places, we have now decided to shoot first in Karnataka and later head to other states,” says the producer.

The first schedule of the historical drama directed by Rajendra Singh Babu was shot in Kerala.

As the team is currently busy with the table work, Rockline has worked out new guidelines, which they will adhere to on the sets.

“First and foremost, I will be setting up a disinfection tunnel, and everyone will have to enter and exit through this.

“We are also be going with the norms of wearing masks, using sanitisers, and maintaining social distancing,” he says, adding, “Along with this, we will also follow the guidelines given by the health department.”

The film, made with a huge budget, will require a huge star cast, and the crew to be present in high numbers. Apart from the lead hero Darshan, and senior actor Sumalatha playing a pivotal role, the production house is yet to finalise on the rest of the cast.