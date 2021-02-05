Raj B Shetty’s next Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana to release on June 4

One of the most keenly awaited films among film buffs is Raj B Shetty’s comeback directorial vehicle, which is titled Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana. The film is an underworld story that is set in Mysuru. Raj is one of the protagonists of the film and actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty plays the other lead character. The film finally has a release date set. It will release on July 4.

Raj had revealed, “As you can understand from the title, it alludes to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. Their demeanor has played inspiration to this gangster film. This story traces the journey of two people who enter rowdyism by mistake and how they use it for power play and dominance. One of them is a calm and calculated person, who knows how to handle every situation, inspired by Lord Vishnu. The other person is far more impulsive and has no control over his actions at times, which is inspired from Lord Shiva the destroyer.”

Raj had further stated, “This film is entirely based in Mangaluru. For those that are familiar with the underworld scene in the region, there might be instances that feel similar to what they’ve heard or read about. That said, this is not a film based on any real story. There may be inspirations from incidents that have happened in the region to give the film an authentic touch. Apart from Rishab and me, Gopalkrishna Deshpande plays an important role. It also features actors who have worked with me in Ondu Motteya Kathe like Prakash Thumminad, as well as some newcomers.”