Railway Museum at Hubli Opens For Public

Hubli

Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal & Mines and Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Union Minister of Railways dedicated the Railway Museum at Hubli to the nation through video link today( 09.08.2020). Shri Suresh Angadi, Hon’ble Union Minister of State of Railways presided over the function. Shri Abbayya Prasad, Hon’ble MLA of Hubli-Dharwad East; Shri Arvind Bellad, Hon’ble MLA of Hubli-Dharwad West; Shri Pradeep Shettar, Hon’ble MLC and other dignitaries graced the occasion.

Welcoming the dignitaries, Shri Ajay Kumar Singh, GM/SWR said that the railway museum at Hubli is the first of its kind in North Karnataka and second in SWR after the Rail Museum at Mysuru. This Museum will enthrall visitors narrating the story of Railways in India in the past 167 years. The Museum is spread over an area of 4,150 sqm. The museum has a fascinating collection of Rolling stock, a wide range of artefacts beautified by aesthetic lighting.

He said that since Shri Piyush Goyal ji has taken over as Minister of Railways, the functioning of railways has transformed and revolutionized. He thanked Shri Pralhad Joshi for extending constant support for railways by giving valuable inputs. He said that after Shri Suresh Angadi has taken over as Hon’ble MoSR, SWR has been able to complete pending infrastructure projects by regular coordination with the State Government.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Piyush Goyal said, “Railways has an emotional connect with all of us. Railways have played an important role in our lives and have been witness to our personal journeys of life in different phases. He referred to Mahatma Gandhi and said that Gandhi Ji also preferred to understand India through trains. Railways have itself gone through great transformations. Story of the evolution of Railways from the steam era to the modern bullet trains era is truly remarkable. Museum is a monument of tribute to that extraordinary change. Moving into a post Covid era would also see many changes. The museum will help in sensitizing society about shared history and culture. It will tell us about our roots and our foundations. We must preserve memories and legacy. We are now making Railways fully electrified and 100 % green. It will be a world class passenger and freight services organization. Railways will continue to change and transform. Legacy will continue to be great and would require to be constantly preserved.

Shri Suresh Angadi said that it’s a great day for Hubli and north Karnataka. After Mysuru, a second museum is set up here. He appreciated the work by railways in transporting migrant workers ensuring safety and also providing food.

Shri Pralhad Joshi appreciated SWR for running 266 Shramik trains carrying 3.90 lakh passengers to their native places. He also appreciated SWR for converting 320 coaches as isolation coaches. He asked to complete the Hubli-Belagavi-Bengaluru double line and electrification work expeditiously and speed up the trains to reach Bengaluru in 6 hrs.