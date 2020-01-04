Railway files 826 case for littering waste, violating rules

About 826 cases have been registered for littering and other violations. The SWR has taken several other steps under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) said that all railway stations would come under the purview of the Act. The SWR has prepared an action plan under the act and claims that they are following SWM rules.

Plastic bottle crushers have been installed at railway stations. To conserve water, recycling plants have been constructed at major stops. About 0.5 to 1.2 tonnes of waste is generated every day at railway stations.

“Garbage disposal has been outsourced under mechanised cleaning contract of stations under the purview of EnHM (Environment & Housekeeping Management). The segregated waste is disposed to a BBMP-nominated place by the contractor,” said Krishna Reddy, Sr DCM and PRO, SWR.

A sewage treatment plant with capacity of 5 lakh litre is under construction and a water reclamation plant (WPR) with a capacity of 10 lakh litre has already been installed at the City Junction Railway Station (SBC). Vermicompost pits have also been installed at SBC, Bangalore Cantonment Railway Station (BNC) and Yeshwantpur Railway Station (YPR). The YPR also has a WPR with a capacity of 4 lakh litre.

The NGT had stated that a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) highlighted the dismal state of affairs with regards to handling of

waste, discharge of waste water, uncontrolled open defecation on railway tracks, unhygienic conditions and health hazards.