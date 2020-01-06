Raid on Spa under illegal activities

CCB raided Eco Body Spa & Salon under prostitution and illegal activities on Sunday at Ejipura. The spa is located under Viveknagar police station jurisdiction in Ejipura, S T Bed Layout. The police arrested two miscreants on Monday and the third accused is missing, Takur Bin Bahaddur, Rakesh Bin Buddibaal, Siddu aka Siddharth under prostitution case. The police said that prostitution and illegal activities were running in the name spa and saloon business.

Police said that, “The three have rented a flat at an apartment saying that they want to run a spa, but these three were bringing girls for money and their actions were against the government rules.”

All the three men are said to be hailed from Himachal Pradesh. The police have arrested Takur and Rakesh and Siddu is said to be escaped from the police trap and the police are searching for the third accused. The police have seized Rs. 13500, two mobile phones, six condoms, one swiping machine from the culprits.

Case has been booked against the three accused at Viveknagar Police Station. The police said that the accused were planning to earn more money through these illegal activities and Viveknagar police inspector Lakshmikanth is handling this case along with the police force.