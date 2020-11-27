INTERNATIONALTOP NEWS

Rahul raises Ahmedabad, demands serious probe into ‘these cases’

IBC News Bureau November 27, 2020
New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded a serious investigation into the incidents of fire similar to the one, which broke out in a COVID hospital in Gujarat on Thursday night.
“The news of a fire in a COVID hospital in Rajkot is distressing. A similar fire broke out in August in Ahmedabad. The government must investigate these cases seriously. My condolences to the families of the patients who lost their lives,” Gandhi tweeted.
At least five people died after a fire broke out at Shivanand COVID Hospital in Rajkot on Thursday night.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident and announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the kin of each of the deceased. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

