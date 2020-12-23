BREAKING NEWSINDIATOP NEWS

Rahul Gandhi questions India’s progress on COVID-19 vaccine

IBC Office December 23, 2020
0 68 Less than a minute

New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not deploying coronavirus vaccines in the country despite other countries like the US and the UK beginning their respective vaccination drives.
“23 lakh people in the world have already received COVID vaccinations. China, US, UK, Russia have started. India ka number kab ayegaa, Modi ji? (When will India’s number come?),” he tweeted.
Earlier, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that regulators are examining the permission sought by the Indian arm of US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer for emergency authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine.
“I have heard that they have applied for emergency use permission from our regulators. According to my information, our regulators are examining it. If a politician speaks on the matter which is in the jurisdiction of experts, it will not be appropriate…perhaps they did not take part in the meeting,” he had said.
The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month asked for more safety and efficacy data from Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech for their COVID-19 vaccines.
The meeting was held to review the application submitted by the pharma majors for emergency use authorisation (EUA) for their vaccine candidates.
With 23,950 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the country’s coronavirus count reached 1,00,99,066 including 2,89,240 active cases. 

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

December 23, 2020
35

Agami announces winners of 2nd edition of the Agami Prize

December 23, 2020
66

2 dead, 12 hospitalised in IFFCO gas leak

December 23, 2020
66

PM, Shah pay tributes to Charan Singh

December 23, 2020
63

IMD issues cold wave alert in Karnataka

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker