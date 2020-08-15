Raghanna’s ‘Aadisidaata’ teaser to be released on Ganesh Chathurthi

The teaser for Raghavendra Rajkumar’s “Aadisidaata” will be released on which August 22, which also happens to be Ganesh Chathurthi.

Written and directed by Phaneesh Bharadwaj, the movie went on floors in March of 2019 and is touted to be a thriller where Raghavendra Rajkumar will be shown in a never seen before look.

Most of the film has been shot in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Madikeri and this will be a landmark film in Raghavendra Rajkumar’s career, as this will be his 25th film. He has been in this career for 45 years.

ET reports that the teaser will give a sneak peek into Raghavendra’s character. “Aadisidatta” also has Abhi, Shri and Arjun in supporting roles.

The music for the film has been composed by Manikanth Khadri. Uday Ballal is the cinematographer.