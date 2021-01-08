Radhika Pandit shares adorable pic on hubby’s birthday

KGF: Chapter 2 actor Yash turned 35 on Friday. The actor enjoys a huge fan base, especially in South India, and fans and celebrities have flooded social media with birthday wishes for him. His wife, actor Radhika Pandit, took to Instagram to share an adorable photo on Yash’s birthday. In the photo, the actor can be seen feeding a piece of cake to his wife.

Sharing the photo, Radhika wrote, “Sometimes I wonder, why you are so perfect for me.. then I realise its coz u let me have your share of cake too. Happy birthday my Bestie. #radhikapandit #nimmaR (sic).”

Yash and Radhika Pandit are touted as the power couple of Sandalwood. The two have known each other since 2004, when they met for the first time on the sets of the Kannada serial Nada Gokula. In fact, the couple also made their movie debut together when they starred opposite each other in Moggina Manasu in 2008. Yash and Radhika kept their relationship status a secret for many years. The couple finally revealed that they were in a relationship and got married in December 2016.