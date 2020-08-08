Radhika in search of relationships

The embargo on strengthening the bond of brotherhood has recently ended. Radhika Narayan and team have made a short film about the festival. The video was made in Hindi with the title ‘Rishtonkhi Pehchaan’ to reach the entire country.

The daily story between a fashionable young woman in an urban area and her apartment security guard is shown in just 2 minutes 42 seconds. There is a kind of caring loyalty here as well as caring compassion. It is seen in this short film that the siblings are not just their siblings, there are feelings beyond that, and that there is brotherhood among those who care about us.

Radhika Narayan and Prakash Tumminad starred in this short film. The short film directed by Appu Gowda has music by Gokul Abhishek.

“This short film was shot in a single day. Four months later, the camera came forward and I am happy. It is said that siblings are not just brothers and sisters but there are people of that type among us,” says Radhika.