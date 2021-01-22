Rachita to romance Ajai Rao in Love You Rachchu

Ajai Rao is set for a new film that is penned by filmmaker Shashank and is backed by Guru Deshpande. Here’s the latest update from the film team. The film, being helmed by newbie Shankar Raj, has been titled Love You Rachchu and interestingly, Rachita Ram, fondly known as Rachchu by her admirers, is the leading lady of the film. Talking about her being a part of this project, Rachita says, “I was first told the title and I was awestruck. Then I heard the script and was blown away. I would not have let go of this project for anything. I am happy to be part of this team with so many reputed names including Shashank, Guru Deshpande and Ajai Rao. It feels like the beginning of a great journey.” Ajai had previously told BT that this is a romantic thriller and is a genre that he has not tried out before. With him being paired alongside Rachita, it will be a fresh new combination for fans on screen. The film is slated to be officially launched towards the end of this month. The team plans to go on floors as soon as possible, we hear.

Rachita, meanwhile, is among the busiest actresses in the Kannada film industry right now. She has around a dozen films that are in various stages of production that she is a part of and is keen on doing more films as many young and experienced makers she can.