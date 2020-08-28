Rachita Ram to live in Kasturi Nivasa after Annavru

Actress Rachita, Shruti Prakash and Skanda Ashoka starrer new film is titled as Kasturi Nivasa which is the 50th film of a renowned director Dinesh Baboo, who last directed Priyanka in Sandalwood. The title of the movie has been revealed at the muhurath ceremony which was held at a temple in Bengaluru.

The title was derived from the cult movie Kasturi Nivasa which is one of the landmark movies in the history of Kannada film industry which was released in 1971 saw Dr Rajkumar and Jayanthi in lead roles. The film directed by Dorai-Bagavani was in cinema halls for over 100 weeks created a record in the Sandalwood industry. The new film which has the same title has no connection to the earlier Kasturi Nivasa.

The makers are planning to start shooting from September last week and they intend to wrap up the shoot in one schedule. According to Rachita Ram, “The film will revolve around paranormal with a few real experiences which will be keep audiences on the edge-of-the-seat.” The movie will see Skanda and Rachita Ram sharing screen space for the first time in their career.

Rachita Ram will also be seen in April, Seere and Lilly. She is also making her Telugu debut with the movie Super Machi which has Kalyan Dev in the lead role. The shoot is currently happening at Hyderabad.