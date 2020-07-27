Rachita Ram to be responsible for ‘April’

The first look poster has gotten a curiosity. ChiranjeeviSarja had also made an entry into the cinema where Rachita Ram was the heroine. His photoshoot was equally breathtaking. The untimely death of Chiru shocked everyone as they prepared for another shooting. Now the ‘April’ team is preparing for a big change.

Rachita was the heroine when the film was first announced. It was said to be a heroine’s main film. A few more corrections were made over and over again. Now, with the death of Chiranjeevi, the directors have left the story behind and instructed them to return to the story.

“After Chiru’s death, our entire team talked about abandoning the role of a hero and making a heroine-centric film. The film crew does not mind doing the role of Chiru on the other side. So the film is returning to what was originally planned. Rachita will be seen as a heroine in cinema and the manager is the same.

It is true that the next three months will get a clearer picture of the film, ” he said. ‘When it comes to shooting, it’s hard to tell when it will start.”