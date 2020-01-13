Rachita Ram is now to become ‘Lilly’

Lilly director Vijay S Gowda has generated a lot of curiosity with the concept-based poster of the upcoming film. The debutant, who has earlier worked in the animation field, has taken one-and-a-half years to complete its story, screenplay, and script. Lilly is said to be a psychological mystery thriller made under the banner of Raj’s Films and Bourn Films. The latest buzz is that the makers are keen to cast Rachita Ram to play the titular role, and the director is believed to have approached her.

“The subject is about the social issues related to the young generation, such as child negligence, and how technology is affecting kids today. After much thought, the makers felt that Rachita is a perfect fit, and want her on board,” said the source. Rachita, one of the most sought-after actors in Sandalwood, is currently busy with a handful of interesting projects, such as 100, directed by Ramesh Aravind; and Prem’s Ek Love Ya. She has completed shooting for both these projects. She has also confirmed Daali with Dhananjay, Prajwal Devaraj-starrer Veeram, and a female-centric film titled April. The actor has also made her Telugu debut with Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law, Kalyan Dev. The team of Lilly is, however, yet to get a green signal from her.

The film is produced by Nagaraj and Subramani, and the production house has signed up DOP William David of Rangitaranga fame, along with Srikanth Shroff as the editor. It will mark the debut of music director Veeresh Gowda. Meanwhile, the team, which is planning to make an official announcement in February, is currently conducting auditions for finalising the rest of the cast.