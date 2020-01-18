Rachita, Chiru Sarja goes missing in ‘April’

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja and Rachita Ram have started to celebrate ‘April’. It’s surprising that how they can start April in the month of January. But however, it is not the month they are starting with, but a new venture, ‘April’. Shooting is rolling from January 20 and the actors will join the shoot Monday onwards.

“This is an action thriller, suspense oriented film, where Chiru-Rachita will be appearing in a totally different avatar. Rachita Ram is playing a role of an independent, daring girl in the film, whereas Chiru Sarja will be helped by Rachita when he is in trouble,” says director by briefing up the main characters in the film. But however, the director did not reveal the secret of hero’s character in this film.

The first look was recently released where it has ‘Missing’ note with a girl’s picture on it. Rachita ram is holding the missing note picture, and Chiru is holding Rachita holding the missing note picture. The look seems to be a bit confusing and interesting at the same time, and fans are curious to know about the film. 8MM fame producer, Narayan Babu is producing the film, R Girish Gowda is doing camera works, Sachin Basrur is giving music for the film.

Rachita Ram is now busy shooting Ramesh Arvind’s ‘100’, Prem direction’s Ek Love Ya’, Dhananjay starrer ‘Daali’ and many more other films. Chiru Sarja as well is shooting two films, ‘Ranam’ and ‘Kshatriya’. Whereas his new film, ‘Khaki’ is releasing on January 24.