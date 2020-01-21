ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Raashi Khanna join hands for Sundar C’s ‘Aranmanai 3’

IBC News Bureau January 21, 2020
0 25 Less than a minute

It looks like Sundar C is throwing another party with the ‘pei’. According to sources, the filmmaker will helm another instalment of his Aranmanai franchise with Arya and Raashi Khanna in the lead.

Other details about the project are yet to be revealed, but an official announcement can be expected soon from the makers.

Aranmanai had an ensemble cast comprising Vinay, Andrea, Hansika Motwani, Raai Lakshmi, and Santhanam.

On the other hand, Aranmanai 2 featured Siddharth, Trisha, Poonam Bajwa, Soori, and Kovai Sarala. Both films were directed by Sundar C, and the director himself featured in a key role in them.

Arya was last seen in Santhakumar’s Magamuni, sharing the screen with Indhuja and Mahima Nambiar. Raashi, on the other hand, was seen in Vijay Chander’s Sangatamizhan, in which she was paired with Vijay Sethupathi.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

January 21, 2020
10

Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out Of New Zealand Series

January 21, 2020
8

Ishant Sharma injures ankle ahead of New Zealand tour

January 21, 2020
13

Maria Sharapova suffers 1st round exit in 3rd grand slam in a row

January 21, 2020
10

Sachin Tendulkar, Courtney Walsh To Coach Australia Bushfire Relief Match

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker