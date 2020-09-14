ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Quarantine is all about being positive in life: Preity Zinta

IBC Office September 14, 2020
Actress Preity Zinta shared what the quarantine life means to her after reaching the UAE for the forthcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, she posted a video and wrote: “Day 2 of Quarantine is all about being positive in life and crossing your fingers and praying that you are negative post a Covid test.”

“It’s always a bit scary when you take this test so fingers crossed. Take care n stay safe guys… love you all. #Ipl2020 #PzIpldiaries #quarantinelife #Day2 #Dubai #Ting.”

In the video, she also said how people are being “nasty” to each to other online and that should stop.

Preity co-owns the IPL team Kings XI Punjab, and is in Dubai for the new season of the Twenty-20 tournament that starts on September 19.

