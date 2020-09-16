PV Sindhu undecided about playing Denmark tour event

Hyderabad

Indian shuttlers are reconsidering their plans to travel to Denmark and play in the one-off Denmark Open, with PV Sindhu likely to decide closer to the last date of entries. With the Thomas Uber Cup (TUC) deferred to an undecided date in 2021, Sindhu is still contemplating if travelling to Odense will be feasible.

Large scale withdrawals from top nations had marred the TUC lead-up, and Indonesia’s pullout was seen as the final tipping point for organisers to call off the tournament in October.

While the world reacted with disappointment at badminton struggling to take off at the TUC in Aarhus scheduled for early October, hopes of a resumption are alive with Denmark Open on schedule. However, with the team unlikely to head to Aarhus, top Indian shuttlers are rethinking their travel.

“See, we need to look at all aspects and will decide only on September 27. We’ll look at the Covid-19 situation in Odense closer to the tournament date while carefully weighing it against points that we can gain by winning. We’ll also see who else is playing the Denmark tournament and sit with coaches and BAI. There is no need to act reckless with Olympics next year. That’s the big medal,” PV Ramana, Sindhu’s father, said. Sindhu played the second round at Denmark last time, and is defending those points, which are not part of the Olympic qualification or seeding process.

Lakshya Sen confirmed he would travel to Denmark as originally planned, while Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap (unfunded), were yet to decide on their travel. “Not yet decided,” doubles shuttler Sikki Reddy too said.

With the second Denmark Masters tournament cancelled, this will be a one-venue pitstop, while the Asian leg is still being firmed up with multiple locations under consideration. While players’ consent is being sought on indemnity and waivers forms, it is learnt that a few more withdrawals are likely from the Denmark event.